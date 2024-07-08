Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.82% of Trimble worth $126,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $357,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 129.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 263,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

