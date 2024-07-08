Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,495 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $160,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

KLAC traded up $10.38 on Monday, reaching $865.59. 172,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $777.54 and its 200-day moving average is $691.44. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

