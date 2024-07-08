Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 15,451 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Onto Innovation worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.02. 222,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.74.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.