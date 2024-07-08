Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 187,839 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.60% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $146,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 501,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.