Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 579,136 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Paychex worth $154,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Paychex stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 596,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,329. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.