Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.16% of Vail Resorts worth $98,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,645,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $14,669,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $14,011,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

