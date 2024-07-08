Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 523,656 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $104,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,446. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

