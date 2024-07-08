Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,808 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $701,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.87.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.60. 1,675,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,255. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

