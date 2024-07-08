Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $139,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after purchasing an additional 298,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $7.28 on Monday, reaching $481.85. 306,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.07 and a 200-day moving average of $429.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $339.02 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

