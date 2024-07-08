Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

