Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.42% of Aspen Technology worth $191,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,714. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

