Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 762,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

