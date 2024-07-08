Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of TriNet Group worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.56. 87,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

