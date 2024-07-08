Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634,978 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 5,091,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 428,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.08. 1,569,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

