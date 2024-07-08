Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 102,043 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.37% of Toro worth $128,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Toro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 211,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $106.68.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.