Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,224 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $37.74. 1,251,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.