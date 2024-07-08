Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.09% of Ingredion worth $84,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE INGR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

