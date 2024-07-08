Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,103,321 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,103,321 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.41% of Aptiv worth $88,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

APTV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.11. 1,008,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

