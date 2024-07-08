Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 17,053 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.54% of Quest Diagnostics worth $78,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.54. 209,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

