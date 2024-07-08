Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,809,774 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $142,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,819.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 13.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Flowserve by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 200.3% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

