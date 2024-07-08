Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 18,941 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $182,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

PYPL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

