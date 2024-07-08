Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,406 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $248.34. 465,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,956. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

