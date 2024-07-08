Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,587 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

