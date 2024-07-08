Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 212,521 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $397,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

