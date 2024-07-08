Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,408 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Pure Storage worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,926. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 232.96, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

