Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,617 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.60. 63,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,277. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

