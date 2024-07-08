Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 27,954 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.19. 2,321,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,576. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.