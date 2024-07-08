Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 33,769 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,769 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $86.18. 300,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

