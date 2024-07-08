Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 528,199 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,199 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.45% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $144,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.32. 529,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

