Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 562 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 92,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.15. 331,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

