Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 576 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.44% of Herc worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Herc by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 14.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Herc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $128.88. 47,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.