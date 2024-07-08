Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 57,689 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,689 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.70% of Amdocs worth $180,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. 157,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

