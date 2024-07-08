Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,227 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of DT Midstream worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 168,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,669. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

