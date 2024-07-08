Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Planet Fitness worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,606,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $182,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after purchasing an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 351,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

