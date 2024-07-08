Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 146,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Ross Stores worth $114,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

ROST traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 460,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,935. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.30 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

