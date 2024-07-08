Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $116,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 48.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 652,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.22. 447,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

