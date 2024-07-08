Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

DRI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 381,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,105. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

