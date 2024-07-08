Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after purchasing an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $20,698,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.15 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

