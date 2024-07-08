Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

