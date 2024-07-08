Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FMX opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

