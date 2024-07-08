Norden Group LLC Invests $440,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile



AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

