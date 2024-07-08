Norden Group LLC Invests $475,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,835,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

