Norden Group LLC Invests $565,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $53.56 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $54.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

