Norden Group LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

