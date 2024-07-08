Norden Group LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,830,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

