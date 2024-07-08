Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

