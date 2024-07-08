Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,232,000 after acquiring an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $183.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

