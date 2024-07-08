Norden Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ERJ opened at $26.17 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

