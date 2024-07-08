Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

