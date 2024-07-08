Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

